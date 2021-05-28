Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Asia Distillates-Jet cracks post weekly drop as aviation demand struggles

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 20 days ago

SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins dropped on Friday, posting their first weekly decline in over two months, as hopes for the region's aviation demand recovery were dampened by a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in several countries. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped 15 cents to $5.48 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest level since April 28. The cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore have shed nearly 15% this week, the steepest weekly drop since March 26, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Despite the persistent weakness in Asia Pacific airlines' seat capacity due to coronavirus restrictions, the regional jet fuel market is getting some support from arbitrage shipments to the West, where demand is recovering comparatively faster, market watchers said. "The Asian jet fuel spot market could see a lift if the upcoming summer travel season in the U.S. and Europe proves to be busy," Zameer Yusof, senior analyst at Refinitiv Oil Research, said in weekly note. "Preliminary data – stock of excess accumulated savings and UK summer travel bookings – suggest that there is a lot of 'pent-up demand' for travel and that travellers may have fewer reservations about returning to the skies." Some forecasts released this week by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and industry consultancy Tourism Economics showed people are eager to travel both in the short and long-term. This year's global passenger numbers are expected to recover to 52% of the pre-COVID-19 levels of 2019, and further recover to 88% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022, the forecasts showed. "The damage of the COVID-19 crisis will be felt for years to come, but all indications are that people have retained their need and desire to travel... Any possibility for borders to re-open is met with an instant surge in bookings," the IATA said in a statement. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 8.5% to 2.2 million tonnes in the week ended May 27, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA jumped 21.8% this week to 1.2 million tonnes, a level not seen since November last year. - Jet fuel stocks have gained amid a rise in imports triggered by traders stocking up ahead of peak summer demand, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Four gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices were little changed on Friday, with Brent holding near $70 a barrel as strong U.S. economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand offset concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 72.77 0.59 0.82 72.18 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.42 -0.21 9.50 -2.21 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 72.98 0.6 0.83 72.38 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.21 -0.2 9.95 -2.01 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 73.09 0.57 0.79 72.52 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.1 -0.23 12.30 -1.87 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 75.24 0.71 0.95 74.53 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.05 -0.09 -64.29 0.14 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 72.46 1.02 1.43 71.44 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.24 0.14 -36.84 -0.38 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Travel#Distillates#Asian#Asia Pacific Airlines#Refinitiv Oil Research#Iata#Tourism Economics#Ara#Dutch#Insights Global
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Place
Dubai
Country
Singapore
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Industrymysteel.net

South Asia: Ship-breaking prices volatile, demand firm

Ship-breaking prices in the South Asian markets remained volatile w-o-w. It has been somewhat an uncertain period for both Bangladesh and Pakistan markets, with prices falling amidst bearish sentiments throughout the week, especially in Chattogram. However, despite limited deals, demand remained firm. Bangladesh Bangladesh’s annual budget announced last week brought...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Swiss gold exports to India plunged in May as coronavirus cases surged

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to India plunged in May, Swiss customs data showed, as the world's second-biggest bullion consumer grappled with a surge in coronavirus infections. Shipments from Switzerland to China, the biggest gold market, remained strong for a second month, the data showed. Switzerland is the world's largest gold refining centre and transit hub. Its numbers provide an insight into global market trends. Demand for gold in India and China plunged when the pandemic began last year, closing jewellery outlets and hurting incomes. The Indian market began to recover quickly, but Chinese imports of gold rebounded only in recent months. Following are numbers for May and comparisons. SWISS TRADE DATA (KG) EXPORT (kg) May-21 82,229 Apr-21 131,513 May-20 141,858 SHIPMENTS TO KEY MARKETS (KG) To China To Hong Kong To India Apr-21 32,750 3,800 2,037 Mar-21 40,245 10,082 56,549 Apr-20 0 42 503 * Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source. (Reporting by Peter Hobson Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Struggling airlines confront long-haul crew taboo

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Do long-haul flights really need two pilots at the controls all the time? With technology making auto-pilots smarter and cash-strapped airlines trying to find new ways to save money, the answer may be no. Airbus (AIR.PA) and Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific (0293.HK) are working on a system to allow just one pilot on the flight deck at cruising altitude on long-haul flights, allowing the other to rest, Reuters reported on Thursday read more , citing industry sources. Currently, long-haul flights have three or four pilots.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Margins mixed as Singapore inventories jump

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil and jet fuel refining margins were mixed on Thursday as Singapore distillate inventories jumped and crude oil prices retreated from the previous session's high. The rising inventories signalled that refiners were raising output on signs of recovering demand in Asia after recent lockdowns and restrictions, while seasonal consumption in the United States and Europe was firming. The benchmark 10 ppm gasoil crack was down 11 cents at $8.23 a barrel to Dubai crude for July, while the front-month jet fuel crack was up 5 cents at $5.80 a barrel, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed. Crude oil prices ticked down on Thursday but were near multi-year highs as U.S. crude inventories dropped and the market shrugged off a stronger U.S. dollar. INVENTORIES Singapore's middle distillate inventories jumped 15% to a four-week high of 12.96 million barrels in the week to June 16, according to Enterprise Singapore data. The 1.69 million barrel increase in distillate inventories was the largest weekly build up in 14 months. Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.74 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.86 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. Still, this week's stocks were 7% lower than a year earlier. U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 1 million barrels versus expectations for a 186,000-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil or jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - China is reshaping global shipping fuel markets by taking advantage of its booming maritime trade and massive refining capacity to undercut rivals from Singapore to South Korea and become the world's fastest-growing major marine fuel hub. - Oil prices are likely to be extremely volatile in the next few years, driven by supply constraints rather than demand as financing for new production evaporates in favour of renewables, U.S.-based Castleton Commodities International said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 77.44 -0.23 -0.30 77.67 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.27 0.03 -1.30 -2.30 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 77.55 -0.23 -0.30 77.78 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.16 0.03 -1.37 -2.19 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 77.76 -0.26 -0.33 78.02 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.95 0.00 0.00 -1.95 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 79.69 -0.33 -0.41 80.02 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.02 -0.07 -140.00 0.05 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.63 -0.52 -0.67 77.15 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.33 -0.02 6.45 -0.31 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Aditya Soni)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's Didi adds banks to work on mega U.S IPO, sources say

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - China’s biggest ride-hailing company Didi Chuixing has appointed five more investment banks to work as book runners on its U.S initial public offering (IPO) worth up to $10 billion, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Didi, whose IPO could be the largest...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China flags new rules for commodity price indexes from August

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China will issue new rules on the management of price indexes for commodities and services, it said on Thursday as the government steps up scrutiny of the country's commodity markets and battles to contain inflation. The measures, effective from Aug. 1, will standardise how price...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Report: Strategic M&A will drive recovery across Asia Pacific post-pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR (June 15): Strategic merger and acquisition (M&A) activities will be a key driver of the post-pandemic recovery right across the Asia Pacific region, as companies more aggressively move to acquire technology and skills, while in some cases divest to reduce their regulatory burdens, according to a new report.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil differential at narrow premium on signs of Asian demand recovery

SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Cash premiums for cargoes of Asia's 10 ppm gasoil climbed to a narrow premium on Wednesday as signs of recovering demand in Asia and western markets lifted sentiment. The 10 ppm cash differential was at a near three-week high of 5 cents a barrel above Singapore quotes on Wednesday, up from parity in the previous session. GO10-SIN-DIF Domestic fuel sales by Indian state refiners recovered in the first half of June following the easing of coronavirus lockdowns across the country but was still lower compared with last year, preliminary data showed on Wednesday. Gasoline sales were 13% higher and diesel sales rose 12% over June 1-15, compared with the same period last month, data compiled by the state refiners showed. But rallying crude oil prices and increased refinery output in north Asia as plants resume operations following turnarounds may see supplies increase, weighing on 10 ppm margins. The 10 ppm gasoil crack fell to $8.34 a barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday, down from $8.53 per barrel a day earlier, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed. Suffering from a slower recovery and higher oil prices, jet fuel margins fell to a more than two-week low of $5.75 a barrel, down from $6.13 a barrel, Refinitiv data showed. CHINA REFINERS China's refinery throughput rose 4.4% in May from the same month a year ago to a record high, as margins improved in response to easing supplies of blending stocks after Beijing announced new taxes. New taxes on imports of light cycle oil and mixed aromatics are set to cut into supplies of diesel fuel and gasoline and reduce supply overhangs, especially of diesel, lending support to refining margins. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone jumped 15% to a five-week high of 3.99 million barrels in the week ended June 14, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.86 million barrels this year, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, climbed by 1.96 million barrels in the week to June 11, two market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS No gasoil or jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS Oil gained for a fifth day on Wednesday, climbing towards $75 a barrel to its highest since April 2019, supported by a recovery in demand from the pandemic and a drop in U.S. crude inventories. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 77.67 0.99 1.29 76.68 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.30 0.01 -0.43 -2.31 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 77.78 0.99 1.29 76.79 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.19 0.01 -0.45 -2.20 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 78.02 1.03 1.34 76.99 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.95 0.05 -2.50 -2.00 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.02 1.03 1.30 78.99 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.05 0.05 #DIV/0! 0.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 77.15 1.02 1.34 76.13 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.31 0.02 -6.06 -0.33 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Barbara Lewis)
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Crude oil prices steady near multi-year highs

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - Crude oil prices hovered near multi-year highs on Thursday buoyed by dropping U.S. crude inventories and broadly shrugging off a stronger U.S. dollar. Brent crude oil futures dropped 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $74.19 a barrel by 1156 GMT. They hit their highest since April...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Chart of the Week: Crude Demand Returning Post COVID-19

Over the past decade the United States shifted the trends in crude oil imports and exports. U.S. oil imports peaked at almost 11 million barrels of oil a day in late 2006. Since then, crude oil imports declined over the years and are at about 6 million barrels a day as of the end of May 2021. Exports were almost nonexistent until 2014 when the U.S started exporting crude oil in greater volumes. Since then, exports increased, but only up until 2020. Both trends, crude oil imports decreasing and exports increasing, reversed after 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials firm, crack climbs

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Asian cash differentials for cargoes of benchmark 10 ppm gasoil jumped to parity to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, its highest in two weeks, amid firming buying interest in the Singapore trading window. Similarly, the front-month gasoil crack and time spread also gained on Tuesday as hopes of improved demand and lower exports from China boosted market sentiment, trade sources said. RECOVERY "Our expectations of a wider demand recovery over the summer months are so far holding up, setting the scene for continued price support," research consultancy JBC Energy said in a note on Monday. "Our global mobility indicator has continued to gather pace over the last few weeks, driven by an improving situation in India, alongside a broadly strengthening Atlantic Basin," said the Vienna-based consultancy, adding that European mobility data was also on track to reach a new high since the start of the pandemic. While the monsoon season is set to provide additional pressure on Indian demand in the near term, limiting outright gains, JBC said it expects a continued recovery through the coming weeks and months, with total products demand set to surpass 2019 levels by September. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent gaining for a fourth consecutive session, as the prospect of extra supply coming to the market soon from Iran faded with talks dragging on over the United States rejoining a nuclear agreement with Tehran. - The share of fossil fuels in the world's total energy mix is as high as a decade ago, despite the falling cost of renewables and pressure on governments to act on climate change, a report by green energy policy network REN21 showed on Tuesday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 76.68 -0.04 -0.05 76.72 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.31 0.02 -0.86 -2.33 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 76.79 -0.04 -0.05 76.83 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.20 0.02 -0.90 -2.22 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.99 -0.05 -0.06 77.04 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.00 0.01 -0.50 -2.01 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 78.99 0.07 0.09 78.92 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.00 0.13 -100.00 -0.13 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.13 -0.26 -0.34 76.39 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.33 -0.01 3.12 -0.32 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
WorldICIS Chemical Business

Asia top stories - weekly summary

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Here are the top stories from ICIS News Asia and the Middle East for the week ended 11 June 2021. Analyst Amy Yu discusses Asia's ethylene (C2) market outlook for the rest of 2021. Asia’s butanediol (BDO) market has remained on a downtrend due to prevailing weakness in China’s...
Marketsspglobal.com

Asia octane: Key market indicators this week

Singapore — Improved demand in the ethanol and MTBE markets are poised to lead the Asian octane blendstock markets in the week June 14-18, while participants in the Asian naphtha market shift their eyes onto a new half-month trading cycle from June 16 onward. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts,...
Columbus, OHAviation Week

NetJets Sees Strong Growth In Post-Pandemic Private Aviation

While commercial aviation remains challenged by the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, private aviation flight volumes have recovered and are exceeding pre-crisis levels, according to NetJets. Columbus, Ohio-based NetJets, which allows customers to purchase fractional ownership shares of a... Subscription Required. NetJets Sees Strong Growth In Post-Pandemic Private Aviation...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Cracks slip as crude tops two-year highs

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel and benchmark 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Monday as crude oil prices rose to more than two-year highs. Front-month refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil slipped to a two-week low of $8.24 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from a one-week high of $8.70 per barrel on Friday, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed. Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil have firmed recently as seasonal refinery turnarounds have tightened supplies, although regional demand continues to remain lacklustre due to COVID-19 restrictions. The front month crack for jet fuel also fell to $6.03 a barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, down from $6.40 on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Monday, hitting their highest levels in more than two years supported by economic recovery and the prospect of fuel demand growth as vaccination campaigns in developed countries accelerate. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 76.36 0.66 0.87 75.70 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.36 0.09 -3.67 -2.45 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 76.46 0.66 0.87 75.80 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.26 0.09 -3.83 -2.35 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.64 0.68 0.90 75.96 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.08 0.11 -5.02 -2.19 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 78.61 0.56 0.72 78.05 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.11 -0.01 10.00 -0.10 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.91 0.50 0.66 75.41 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.35 0.06 -14.63 -0.41 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins gain on tighter supplies

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose for a second consecutive session on Friday as seasonal refinery turnarounds have tightened supplies, although regional demand continues to remain lacklustre due to COVID-19 restrictions. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $8.70 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $8.60 per barrel a day earlier. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have gained about 26% in the last couple of months, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Despite limited arbitrage opportunities, the gasoil market would likely hold steady in the short term as export volumes from India as well as China are expected to remain low until refineries start ramping up rates, trade sources said. Middle distillate inventories in Singapore have slumped to their lowest level in more than 16 months this week, Enterprise Singapore data showed on Thursday. Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF widened by a cent to 11 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday. CHINA'S TEAPOTS SNAP UP FUEL OIL - China's independent refineries are snapping up fuel oil, resuming imports after a nearly five-year hiatus, as Beijing's crackdown on crude oil quota trading along with new fuel taxes limit refinery feedstock options. - Five companies, including four refineries based in Shandong province and one local trader, booked 5.2 million barrels of fuel oil from Russia and the Middle East in recent few weeks for deliveries from late June through July, four traders and two refinery officials familiar with the transactions told Reuters. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 7.4% to 2.1 million tonnes in the week ended June 10, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dipped 2.1% this week to 1.1 million tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Friday to fresh multi-year highs and were set for their third weekly jump on expectations of a recovery in fuel demand in Europe, China and the United States as rising vaccination rates lead to an easing of pandemic curbs. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 76.36 0.66 0.87 75.7 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.36 0.09 -3.67 -2.45 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 76.46 0.66 0.87 75.8 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.26 0.09 -3.83 -2.35 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.64 0.68 0.90 75.96 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.08 0.11 -5.02 -2.19 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 78.61 0.56 0.72 78.05 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.11 -0.01 10.00 -0.1 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.91 0.5 0.66 75.41 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.35 0.06 -14.63 -0.41 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;)