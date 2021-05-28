Ligue 1 Season Review: Good Things Come in Lille Packages

Few would have pegged Lille to stave off Paris Saint-Germain for the League 1 title. Here’s the best from the 2020-21 French season:. Just as in Spain, where Luis Suárez’s goal on the final day of the season led Atlético Madrid to glory, a veteran gunslinger stepped up when his team needed him most. On the final day of the Ligue 1 calendar, Lille faced Angers, needing a win to claim the championship ahead of Paris Saint-Germain. Leading 1-0, they earned a penalty on the stroke of halftime and Yilmaz, just as he had done all season, provided the decisive flourish. His goal, the last kick of the opening period and his 16th of the season, ended up being the one that won the title. It was the 277th goal of his nomadic and hugely successful career, and there cannot have been many more important than this. Along the road to this triumph, his strikes have ranged from the businesslike to the spectacular—see, for example, his masterpiece of a free kick in April’s crucial 3-2 win at Lyon—but whatever form his finishing took, it was routinely lethal.