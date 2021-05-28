Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Drizzly and chilly today, record cold highs likely

By Kaj O'Mara
KCRG.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This is about as cold as it gets for May 28th. Plan on highs only into the 40s for much of the area, which either ties or sets new record cold highs for this date. Clouds will stay thick with occasional drizzle or light rain. A Frost Advisory has been issued for tonight as lows fall well down to the 30s! Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, we still expect dry weather for both Saturday and Sunday with the chance for a few showers on Memorial Day. Highs next week still look to stay below early June normals and mainly stay in the 70-75 range on most days. While there are chances for showers, we’ll be able to sort out timing and extent of rainfall as we get closer. Have a good weekend!

www.kcrg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Frost Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
POTUSNBC News

Justice Department drops lawsuit over John Bolton book critical of Trump

Lawyers for the Justice Department and John Bolton told a federal judge late Wednesday that the government no longer wishes to pursue legal action against the former Trump national security adviser over his book critical of the Trump White House, ending an attempt to seize his profits from the book.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...