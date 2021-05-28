Cancel
Look Back: How top 10 defensive line recruits fared at WVU

By Chris Anderson
247Sports
247Sports
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look back at the top ten rated defensive line commits in the internet era and how each fared during their careers in Morgantown. West Virginia has found plenty of diamonds in the rough along the defensive line over the years - and some have not even come in as d-line recruits. Chris Neild was the epitome of the nose guard for the 3-3-5 defense, but he famously came in as a two-star tight end recruit. Scooter Berry was an add-on to the Jason Gwaltney recruitment, and Berry performed far better than his five-star counterpart. And Darius Stills, the Consensus All-American from this past year, was a very low three-star prospect that the Mountaineers originally did not offer.

