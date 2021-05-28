Blue Angels Jet Hits Bird During Naval Academy Commissioning Week Flight Rehearsal
A cormorant flying through the sky met an early demise Tuesday when it was hit by a Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 E Hornet traveling at least 120 mph during a flight rehearsal. The Blue Angels were practicing for their flight demonstration during the Naval Academy Commissioning Week when boaters watching the show from the water saw a bird smacked down by a jet, as first reported by WNAV reporter Donna Cole.www.military.com