Military

Blue Angels Jet Hits Bird During Naval Academy Commissioning Week Flight Rehearsal

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cormorant flying through the sky met an early demise Tuesday when it was hit by a Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 E Hornet traveling at least 120 mph during a flight rehearsal. The Blue Angels were practicing for their flight demonstration during the Naval Academy Commissioning Week when boaters watching the show from the water saw a bird smacked down by a jet, as first reported by WNAV reporter Donna Cole.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. - Today in 1946 The Blue Angels performed their first public flight demonstration from their first training base and team headquarters at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville, Florida. The team performed with three F6F-5 Hellcats (numbered 1–3). They were specially modified to reduce weight and painted with the iconic sea blue with gold leaf trim. This initial performance lasted just 15 minutes.