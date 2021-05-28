US SEC Chairman Calls for Crypto Exchange Regulations & Higher Investor Protection

The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) recently amended its rules regarding related party transaction approval requirements. As amended, Section 314.00 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (“Section 314.00”) now requires a company’s audit committee or another independent body of a company’s board of directors to review in advance all “related party transactions” that must be disclosed: (i) by domestic companies under Item 404 of Regulation S-K of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), irrespective of transaction value; and (ii) by foreign private issuers under Item 7.B of Form 20-F, irrespective of materiality. Previously, Section 314.00 required that related party transactions be reviewed and evaluated (not necessarily in advance) by an appropriate group within the company, such as the audit committee or a similar body, and defined related party transactions as those that “normally include” transactions between a company and its officers, directors and principal shareholders.