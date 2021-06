New Jersey is ranked first in the nation for best broadband access, with an impressive 86% of households subscribed to the internet, compared to 83% nationally, and 99% with access to high-speed broadband. Yet, according to the 2019 American Community Survey findings released by the U.S. Census Bureau (the most recent available), 343,597 households in New Jersey still do not have an internet subscription, while 301,704 more households receive their internet connection solely via a cellular data plan. Using the same data set, Elizabeth, Trenton and Camden have been ranked 6th, 12th and 26th worst-connected cities in the nation, respectively.