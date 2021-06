After a week riding on the flat and over occasional punchy climbs, inserted to spice up the action, the Tour de France reaches the high mountains. At the start in Oyannax, the riders will see the wooded hills of the Jura filling the view ahead of them, but after an uphill start through the Échallon forest where the day’s break should form, the route rolls along the western edge of this massif and enters Haute-Savoie to reach the intermediate sprint at Frangy.