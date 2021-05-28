WisdomTree Files for Ethereum Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) with SEC
WisdomTree is the second to apply for an ETH ETF. Asset manager VanEck had filed an application to create an Ether-focused exchange-traded fund earlier this month. US-based fund shop WisdomTree has officially filed for an Ether-based exchange-traded fund at the office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), documents at the commission have revealed. The aim of the proposal is to enable WisdomTree Ethereum Trust to get listed on Cboe BZX Exchange as it also plans to list shares of the proposed Bitcoin ETF.www.coinspeaker.com