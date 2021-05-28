WisdomTree Files for Ethereum Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) with SEC

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Valour Structured Products ("Valour"), has today signed a Letter of Intent with Arcane Crypto's wholly owned subsidiary Arcane Assets AS ("Arcane Assets") with the intention to explore the issuance and listing of an Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) based on Arcane's cryptocurrency fund. The ETP would be the first to have a cryptocurrency fund as an underlying asset and the market provides exciting expansion possibilities for both the Arcane Fund and Valour. Valour and Arcane Assets are working on a definitive partnership agreement and a plan for issuance and expect these to be completed later this year.