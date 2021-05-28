Reviewing the Magnus VT-4000 and VT-4000PRO video tripods

If you are shopping for Z590 board and have found the prices a bit too high then NZXT offers a compromise; give up Thunderbolt 4 but pay only $280 for a board with just about everything else. The board offers a lot of flexibility as to what it can be used for, with three PCIe 1x slots, one PCIe 16x which is limited to 4x and one full x16 PCIe port you can fit a wide variety of cards in your system. If storage is more your cup of tea, with four SATA ports and two PCIe M.2 slots the NZXT N7 Z590 has you covered. Those looking to plug in their entire collection of USB devices will also be happy, with eight USB 3.2 ports distributed as four Gen 1, three Gen2 and one Gen 2.2 Type-C port to plug into, not to mention a pair of USB 2.0 for some older peripherals.