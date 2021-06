Summer is about to get a whole lot more fashionable and functional! The longer days and warmer weather are here, which means it's officially backyard barbecue and picnic season. What better way to roll up to your next poolside party than with a woven serving caddy from Costco in hand?! The wicker caddy made a splash last year among customers and now it's back, but be sure to scoop yours up fast because we have an inkling these will sell out.