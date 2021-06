WASHINGTON — As Juneteenth 2021 approaches, D.C. organizations and businesses are preparing to host several events across the city to commemorate the day. From academic conversations to community dinners, Juneteenth -- also known as Emancipation Day -- is a holiday that both celebrates and critically reflects the final emancipation of enslaved Americans in Texas on June 19, 1865 -- more than two years after the country officially banned slavery through the ratification of the 13th amendment.