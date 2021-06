I'm raising support to go to Potchefstrooom, South Africa for a 6-month long Discipleship Training School with YWAM (Youth With a Mission). DTS is split into two sections: lecture phase and outreach phase. During the lecture phase, we spend three months learning the Word of God and our identity in Christ, as well as learning God's heart for the nations. I will be focusing on the prayer room & intercession for nations. During the second phase, we will go on mission to share the gospel to the ends of the earth for three months with a small team.