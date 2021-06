The Gulf countries are set to impose a 33% antidumping tax on aluminum products imported from China from July 22 after the Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, issued a final ruling in the case. TThe decision was made by GCC's Bureau of Technical Secretariat of Anti Injurious Practices in International Trade and follows a preliminary ruling made in December 2020, according to a June 24 report by China Trade Remedies Information under the Ministry of Commerce.