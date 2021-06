In the first week of June, clashes in the Martissant neighbourhood, and other districts of Port-au-Prince, have caused many injuries and displaced more than 1,000 people, including MSF patients and staff. From 2 to 4 June, MSF's emergency centre in Martissant received 42 patients with gunshot wounds, with the most severe cases transferred to our trauma hospital in the Tabarre neighbourhood. During the same period, Tabarre hospital received 42 patients in total, including 38 with gunshot wounds, forcing us to increase our capacity from 50 to 68 beds.