We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung is already hard at work on the third edition of the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip foldable phone series, to be released some time in the summer months, likely at an August event. The OG Flip pioneered the use of Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) cover for the bendable display while the OG Fold was still stuck at a polyimide (read: plastic) cover that first users peeled off thinking that it's a screen protector.