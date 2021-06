Federal Road access point to Still River Greenway closes for 4 weeks. The Federal Road access point to the Still River Greenway in Brookfield is closed for 4 weeks due to nearby construction. The Brookfield Parks and Recreation Department says the Greenway can still be accessed at either the Silvermine Road Trailhead next to the Police Department or via the Town Hall Trailhead, behind the Kids Kingdom Playground. If the Still River Greenway lot is full, there is parking in the Public Area of the Police Department or in the Town Hall Parking Lot. But residents are asked not to park blocking in other parking spaces. Pedestrians are encouraged to use the sidewalks in the parking lots.