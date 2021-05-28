Chase Rice reveals ‘The Album’ is a “huge segue” toward his next, full-length record

“I pray for some distraction / Can we all just act like nothing ever happened,” the members of Lady A sing in “What a Song Can Do (Chapter One),” the trio’s first album since 2019’s “Ocean.” That tossed-off line is as close as the outfit ever comes to acknowledging that a lot has happened in the last couple of years, for everybody, but particularly the erstwhile Lady Antebellum, from the small matter of COVID to a (for them) no-less-cataclysmic name change. If the group is at all bothered by taking on a pariah status among those who think that this Lady A unfairly got the upper hand on the Black blues singer also known as Lady A in the process of shedding its former racially problematic identity, or bothered by anything else, it was never destined to show up in any additional hints of self-reflection in the songs. It’s a whole new level of album-making as distraction.