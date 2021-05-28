Cancel
Chase Rice reveals ‘The Album’ is a “huge segue” toward his next, full-length record

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Chase Rice takes what he agrees is a “victory lap,” as he completes The Album cycle that was nearly a year-and-a-half in the making. Part I of the record came out in January 2020, featuring his hit, “Lonely If You Are.” Then, the whole world changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. Faced with trying to keep his band, his crew and himself afloat without being able to tour, Chase still managed to put out Part II in May of last year.

wincountry.com
Music

Grindhouse Rapper NECRO Reveals His Five Favorite Metal Albums

A true grindhouse artist with a love of gritty violence, grizzly imagery and the darkest of pitch black humor, Necro’s work is the stuff of legend in the game. Staying underground till he is under the ground, his albums are rotten, decaying and as grimey as a Brooklyn subway. While a true hip hop head, Necro also has a lethal amount of metal sourcing through his veins, putting out a crossover album (Metal HipHop) in 2012 and his band Injustice opening for Sepultura and Obituary when he was just 12 years of age. With a long legacy of brutality, we asked Necro to share his top 5 Metal albums of all time:
Music

Taylor Swift Announces 'Red' As Next Re-Recorded Album, Shares Release Date

“This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red,” Swift wrote in a note to fans. “And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.”. Following widespread fan speculation that 1989 would be the next album to receive the re-recording treatment, Swift has selected Red, her fourth studio album which has earned 7.5 million equivalent album units to date, according to MRC Data. Released in October 2012, the sprawling foray deeper into the pop world included Swift's first career Hot 100 No. 1 single in "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," as well as hits like "I Knew You Were Trouble," "22" and "Everything Has Changed" with Ed Sheeran.
Posted by
Cleveland.com

Oscar-winning H.E.R. makes full-length album debut with ‘Back of My Mind’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- H.E.R., Joan Armatrading, Lady Gaga, Angelique Kidjo and others bring the girl (or woman) power to this weeks’ batch of new music releases…. Album of the Week: Hard as it is to believe, “Back of My Mind” (MBK Entertainment/RCA) is the first proper full-length album by H.E.R., following two E.P. compilations. The new set is the latest high point in a year that’s already seen Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson win an Academy Award and two Grammys, perform at Super Bowl LV and appear (as herself) in the movie “Yes Day.”
Music

Music

Vince Staples To Release Self-Titled Album On July 9, Marking His First Full-Length Release In Three Years

Esteemed hip-hop artist Vince Staples today announced the release of his self-titled LP – out Friday, July 9 via Blacksmith Recordings / Motown Records. His first full-length release since 2018’s critically acclaimed FM!, the 10-track LP delves not only into Staples’ upbringing in Long Beach, but his psyche as he learns to cope with his yesterdays and strides toward new tomorrows, picking others up along the way.
Music

Dabin Reveals His Third Album is Finished

Dabin is making his presence known in 2021 with a brand new album, which is completely finished. The producer just tweeted out, “my third album is done,” sparking much excitement among the dance music community. Dabin first came on the scene in 2012 and later unleashed his 8-track Bloodless EP...
Music

Celebrities

Music

The Record Summer's first full-length album will be your new jam

Bret Rodysill faced a tough choice 13 years ago, as he contemplated a future in music or a career in law. At a fork in the road, he followed Yogi Berra’s legendary advice — he took it. Since then, he has practiced law after passing the bar in both New...
Music

Brian Kelley unveils ‘Sunshine State of Mind’ album, plus an immersive music video for “Boat Names”

Brian Kelley’s full-length solo debut arrives on Friday, featuring 17 tracks that all revolve around the Florida native’s love of life on the beach and in the water. “Sunshine State of Mind is a big piece of me and my heart, and I’m so excited for everyone to finally hear it,” says the singer, who’s also one half of country superstar duo Florida Georgia Line.
Music

Lady A Mini-Album Shows There's a Limit to 'What a Song Can Do': Review

“I pray for some distraction / Can we all just act like nothing ever happened,” the members of Lady A sing in “What a Song Can Do (Chapter One),” the trio’s first album since 2019’s “Ocean.” That tossed-off line is as close as the outfit ever comes to acknowledging that a lot has happened in the last couple of years, for everybody, but particularly the erstwhile Lady Antebellum, from the small matter of COVID to a (for them) no-less-cataclysmic name change. If the group is at all bothered by taking on a pariah status among those who think that this Lady A unfairly got the upper hand on the Black blues singer also known as Lady A in the process of shedding its former racially problematic identity, or bothered by anything else, it was never destined to show up in any additional hints of self-reflection in the songs. It’s a whole new level of album-making as distraction.
Music

WILLOW SMITH Releases Another New Rock Song, "Lipstick," Announces Full-Length Album

We love watching Willow's continued exploration of the rock and metal genres. A few weeks ago, she released a catchy hard rock tune, "Transparent Soul," with the help of Travis Barker and even recently performed with a one-off reunion of her mother's band, Jada Pinkett-Smith's Wicked Wisdom. Today, she officially announced her next album.
Music

Chris Janson releases stripped down acoustic EP

Warner Music Nashville’s platinum-selling, multi-instrumentalist Chris Janson, who is known for his high-octane performances, is stripping it down with the release of four acoustic performances of songs recorded at the Acuff House in Nashville, TN. The tunes included on the new Stripped Down Acoustics release are fan favorites from Janson’s acclaimed Real Friends album.