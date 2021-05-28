Engineer receives four-year appointment

HAMPDEN – The Hampden Board of Selectmen welcomed new volunteers for various committees and positions within the town at its meeting on June 14. Christine Rivest was appointed to the Historic Commission to serve until June 2023. She told the board that she enjoys preserving history and wants to do so for the town. The board also reappointed commission members Betty Howarth and Joyce Dunklee to terms ending in 2022 and Chair Connie Witt to a term ending in 2023. Witt told the board that the commission would again bring an article to create a National Historic District to the Special Town Meeting. The article failed to pass at the Annual Town Meeting in May. Witt told the board that she hadn’t expected such opposition, but Flynn assured her that residents just want to know more about the district before voting.