Engineer receives four-year appointment

San Andreas, CA…The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to appoint Christa Von Latta as the new Calaveras CAO. She had previously been serving as interim CAO. From the board packet… “The position of County Administrative Officer (CAO) was vacated by resignation effective June 2, 2021. The Board of Supervisors directed the Human Resources department to conduct a comprehensive recruitment for a new CAO. The recruitment process produced a qualified pool of candidates, and a selection panel reviewed written applications and moved the most qualified candidates forward to the Board of Supervisors for interviews, which took place on May 27, 2021 in closed session pursuant to Government Code Section 54957. At that time, the Board directed staff to negotiate an employment contract and bring forward a resolution and agreement for Board approval.