Mille Lacs County has high vaccine rate in state among elderly

Mille Lacs County Community & Veterans Services Director Beth Crook updated the county board on the COVID situation in the county at the May 18 work session. Crook reported that 93% of Mille Lacs County seniors, age 65 and older, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine which is one of the highest rates in the State of Minnesota. Of all citizens, age 16 and older, 56% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. So far, 11,441 of the 20,382 Mille Lacs County residents have received a vaccine. Blue Earth and Fillmore counties have the highest rate of vaccination of those 65 years and older with 98%. Benton County has the lowest rate of those 65 and older vaccinated at 61%.