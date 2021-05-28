Culver-Union Township Public Library Courtyard Renovation Project on Schedule

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees for the Incorporated Village of New Hyde Park will hold a Public Hearing on July 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m., at the Village Hall, 1420 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, New York 11040, or at some other location to be hereafter designated by the Board of Trustees, in order to receive public comment upon the following:†PROPOSED LOCAL LAW AMENDING SECTION 195-7.1 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF NEW HYDE PARK, ENTITLED ìREGULATIONS GOVERNING SPECIALPERMITSî, CREATING SUBSECTION D; ††PROPOSED LOCAL LAW AMENDING SECTION 195-39 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF NEW HYDE PARK, ENTITLED ìRULES AND FEES;††PROPOSED LOCAL LAW PURSUANT TO CANNABIS LAW ß131 OPTING OUT OF LICENSING AND ESTABLISHING RETAIL CANNABIS DISPENSARIES AND/OR ON-SITE CANNABIS CONSUMPTION ESTABLISHMENTS WITHIN THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF NEW HYDE PARK; and†PROPOSED LOCAL LAW FOR THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF NEW HYDE PARK CREATING CHAPTER 197, ENTITLED ìPROHIBITING THE SMOKING OR VAPING OF CANNABIS PRODUCTS ON ALL VILLAGE OWNED PROPERTIESî.†The Village of New Hyde Park does not discriminate on the basis of handicapped status in administration or access to or employment in its projects and activities.† Cathryn Hillmann has been directed to coordinate compliance with non-discrimination requirements of the Federal Revenue Sharing regulations.At the aforesaid time and place, all interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard.