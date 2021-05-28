Cancel
American Jobs Plan can open the door to post-Covid recovery

earthday.org
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe impacts of a changing climate pose a serious threat to the US’s infrastructure and way of life. The nation is ill-equipped to withstand the onslaught from the increasing intensity of hurricanes, sea-level rise, coastal flooding and shoreline erosion. While the US is the wealthiest country in the world, it ranks 13th in its overall quality of infrastructure.

www.earthday.org
#Green Economy#Infrastructure#Post Covid#The American Jobs Plan
PoliticsTheInterMountain.com

Reader supports American Jobs plan

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines infrastructure as the system of public works of a country, state, or region and/or the resources such as personnel, buildings, or equipment required for an activity. On March 31, the Biden administration released the American Jobs Plan, a bold initiative designed to rebuild our country’s infrastructure,...
Economyfordcountyrecord.com

American Jobs plan will create jobs in Carroll, White counties.

President Biden’s American Jobs Plan directly invests in rural communities like Carroll and White counties by providing 100% broadband coverage, rebuilding crumbling infrastructure like roads and water systems, and positioning the U.S. agricultural sector to lead the shift to net-zero emissions while providing new economic opportunities for farmers. President Biden...
Public Healthdailymagazine.news

Latest jobs report reveals post-Covid economy's long climb

WASHINGTON - Friday brought some welcome employment news, with the economy adding roughly 560,000 new jobs in May, knocking the unemployment rate below 6 percent. Combined with the latest news about falling Covid-19 cases and increasing numbers of Americans getting vaccinated, many analysts are hoping for an economic boom this summer as a full reopening draws nearer.
Trafficnylcv.org

American Jobs Plan prioritizes clean transportation

New York State is home to 6.1% of the US population, home to a myriad of transportation infrastructure, be it train lines, bus fleets, or networks of roadways, that ensure efficient travel to its citizens. As of 2016, the transportation sector in New York State accounts for 42.1% of total net energy consumption, with transportation producing 44.1% of greenhouse gas emissions from fuel combustion. Petroleum, a significant source of GHG emissions in the state and globally, was almost entirely consumed by the transportation sector (84.3%) (Data from the Energy Analysis program). Constant exposure to GHGs is linked to increased vulnerability to COVID-19, asthma, cancer, and various other illnesses, with disproportionate exposure in low-income and BIPOC communities. This consumption of nonrenewable energy is unsustainable on an individual and global level, with the federal agenda under the Biden Administration acknowledging and pushing for cleaner, renewable fuels across all sectors. The American Jobs Plan Plan’s transportation agenda anticipates drastic advancements in infrastructure and energy consumption standards; New York State’s adherence to this federal agenda will ensure the health and safety of its citizens while creating millions of jobs and sustainable economic growth. NYLCV is advocating for state legislation that would reduce emissions from transportation, including a clean fuel standard and zero-emission school buses.
BusinessNeowin

Amazon Returnship program opens in U.S. to help COVID-19 recovery

Amazon has announced the launch of the Amazon Returnship program which offers professionals from different backgrounds a route back to work following the coronavirus pandemic. As things stand, Amazon’s Returnship program is only available in the United States. Through the Returnship program, Amazon is offering those who have been out...
Businesslatinamericanews.net

Slow jobs recovery risk long-term Covid-19 scarring: ILO

Geneva [Switzerland], June 5 (ANI): The labour market crisis created by Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and employment growth will be insufficient to make up for the losses suffered until at least 2023, according to a new assessment by International Labour Organisation (ILO). The ILO's World Employment and Social...
RetailWNMT AM 650

NZ economy surges as housing, retail drive post-COVID recovery

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s economic growth swept past forecasts in the first quarter on the back of a housing boom and strong retail spending, avoiding a second recession and bringing forward expectations for tighter monetary policy. Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.6% in the three months through to March,...
Politicsclimaterealityproject.org

What the American Jobs Plan Means for North Carolina

Like so many coastal US states, North Carolina is already feeling the effects of the climate crisis. Rising seas are creeping further and further into coastal communities, particularly when the storm surge accompanying a tropical storm system is there to provide a little extra push. Saltwater intrusion into brackish and freshwater wetlands, rivers, and creeks is creating trouble for several types of marine life, including clams, mussels, and oysters – which as you might expect are valuable food exports.
Public Healththemanufacturingconnection.com

Slow Recovery Predicted For Post-Covid Industrial Landscape

One of my favorite market intelligence companies, Interact Analysis, published its quarterly industrial market update last week. The highlights:. Slow recovery out of pandemic predicted up to end of 2023 or into 2024. Manufacturing output growth calculation for 2020 revised up from -3.9% to -3.6%. Semiconductors: crash in the market...
POTUSNew York Post

G7 backs cash splash to push post-COVID economic recovery

President Biden’s call for ongoing economic stimulus to help the West’s post-pandemic recovery was met with approval by his fellow heads of state on the first day of the G7 summit in southwestern England, according to a report. The Financial Times reported that Biden opened the first session of Friday’s...
Businessthebftonline.com

Leveraging remittances for recovery and resilience post-COVID-19

The International Day of Family Remittances is the United Nation’s (UN) adopted day, observed on 16 June each year. This is in recognition of the over 200 million migrant workers who send money for the wellbeing of their families in their home countries. It is globally recognized and a key...
Economydallassun.com

American Jobs Plan reportedly to yield $1.3 trillion return

RICHMOND, Virginia - As negotiations in Congress continue on a federal infrastructure package, a report out today predicts the American Jobs Plan's proposed $274 billion investment to support electric vehicles would boost the nation's economy and create millions of jobs. The report said funding new charging infrastructure, manufacturing, and workforce...
BusinessWFAE.org

Road For NC's Post-COVID Economic Recovery Bright But Bumpy

For a year, the economy has been in the doldrums. The shutdown that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic threw millions of people out of work and shuttered countless businesses. But now, with more people vaccinated against COVID-19, the economy is rebounding around the country and here in North Carolina. Some...