American Jobs Plan can open the door to post-Covid recovery

New York State is home to 6.1% of the US population, home to a myriad of transportation infrastructure, be it train lines, bus fleets, or networks of roadways, that ensure efficient travel to its citizens. As of 2016, the transportation sector in New York State accounts for 42.1% of total net energy consumption, with transportation producing 44.1% of greenhouse gas emissions from fuel combustion. Petroleum, a significant source of GHG emissions in the state and globally, was almost entirely consumed by the transportation sector (84.3%) (Data from the Energy Analysis program). Constant exposure to GHGs is linked to increased vulnerability to COVID-19, asthma, cancer, and various other illnesses, with disproportionate exposure in low-income and BIPOC communities. This consumption of nonrenewable energy is unsustainable on an individual and global level, with the federal agenda under the Biden Administration acknowledging and pushing for cleaner, renewable fuels across all sectors. The American Jobs Plan Plan’s transportation agenda anticipates drastic advancements in infrastructure and energy consumption standards; New York State’s adherence to this federal agenda will ensure the health and safety of its citizens while creating millions of jobs and sustainable economic growth. NYLCV is advocating for state legislation that would reduce emissions from transportation, including a clean fuel standard and zero-emission school buses.