Bitcoin slumps 8% as it heads for bruising monthly drop

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Bitcoin slumped on Friday to its lowest this week, taking losses sparked by a growing crackdown in China and environmental concerns to almost 40% so far this month. The biggest cryptocurrency extended earlier losses, falling as much as 8.2% to $35,339 as it stayed pinned in this...

Stocksinvesting.com

Bitcoin rebounds after drop below $30,000

Investing.com – The price of Bitcoin rebounded above $34,000 on Wednesday, a day after the sell off which saw the price drop below $30,000 for the first time since January. There were some fears that a drop below $30,000 would have opened the doors to further weakness, with some analysts forecasting a drop below $20,000, but that scenario has not played out so far.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Bitcoin drops below $30,000 for first time in five months. Check latest crypto rates

Bitcoin fell below $30,000 for the first time in nearly five months as China’s latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies weighed. The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell to $29,614, its lowest since January 27. As per Coindesk data, the world’s largest cryptocurrency plunged over 8% to trade at $29,719. Ether, the second-biggest crypto...
Congress & Courtsthebharatexpressnews.com

Senator Cynthia Lummis delighted to buy Bitcoin drop

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis, a Republican from Wyoming, took advantage of a greatly reduced Bitcoin (BTC) price this week by adding to her holdings. Following another major correction in crypto asset prices, Lummis Told Fox News Wednesday that she is “excited to buy Bitcoin’s drop.”. Asked about the rapid decline...
Marketsmoneyweek.com

Has bitcoin bottomed out, or is a drop to $12,000 on the cards?

Today, by popular demand, we consider the recent price action in bitcoin. We have been warning for some time that bitcoin is in a bear market. Bear markets are not good environments in which to be long, bitcoin bear markets especially so. But bear markets do also end, and if...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Inch Lower, Bitcoin Drops

Stock futures are struggling to extend yesterday's strong rebound this morning, with Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures all marginally lower. Investors are eager to unpack testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell before the House of Representatives later this afternoon, where inflation concerns will likely be addressed. Elsewhere, Bitcoin (BTC) is falling once again, breaching the psychologically significant $30,000 level as China continues its crackdown against the enigmatic cryptocurrency.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin drops below $30K to 6-month lows: Watch these next price support levels

Bitcoin (BTC) fell under $30,000 on Tuesday as the latest BTC price dip took the largest cryptocurrency below a significant “line in the sand.”. BTC/USD 1-minute candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView. Bitcoin beats May price bottom. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD crashing through $30,000 support, shedding...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Bitcoin Network Activity Drops Significantly

Bitcoin, the world’s most valuable digital currency, dropped below $32,000 on Monday after a correction of approximately 20% in the last seven days. In addition to its price dip, the network activity of Bitcoin has dropped substantially in recent days. According to the latest on-chain analysis report published by crypto...
New York City, NYmorningology.com

Dollar edges higher before Powell; Bitcoin drops

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar edged higher on Tuesday before Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress, with investors anxious to see whether Powell pushes back against the view that the Fed is likely to raise rates sooner than previously expected as inflation rises. The dollar has...
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Futures’ Open Interest Drops More Than Half in 2 Months

The report said the downward trading indicates that institutional investors are being “cautious” at the moment. It also notes that three-month futures in bitcoin are in backwardation, meaning they are traded at a discount to current spot prices. That is generally perceived to be a bearish signal. Open interest on...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips after Fed rally, Bitcoin slumps

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds quotes, updates prices; changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated from two-month highs on Monday as investors continued to evaluate whether a perceived hawkish tilt by the Federal Reserve last week will mean a pause in the dollar bear trend that has been in play since March 2020. The dollar has surged since the U.S. central bank on Wednesday said that policymakers are forecasting two rate hikes in 2023. That led investors to re-evaluate bets that the U.S. central bank will let inflation run at higher levels for a longer time before hiking rates. The greenback dropped on Monday but held above where it traded before the Fed’s statement on Wednesday. "There was a rush to clean out outstanding positions that were a little bit maybe too skewed towards dollar shorts," said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto. Now, “the market’s trying to catch its breath a little bit before it really decides whether or not to extrapolate this trend towards a stronger dollar.” The dollar has weakened on expectations that the Fed will hold rates near zero for years to come even as the economy rebounds from COVID-19-related shutdowns. Market participants will watch speeches from Fed members this week, including comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, to see if they confirm the hawkish outlook, or try to row back market expectations of tightening. The dollar index against a basket of currencies was last down 0.26% on the day at 92.013. The euro gained 0.27% to $1.1901 and the greenback gained 0.05% to 110.30 Japanese yen. The British pound gained 0.69% to $1.3885. Some analysts say the recent market moves have been exaggerated by investors unwinding crowded trades, and that the dollar still faces weakening pressures as the global economy recovers. “The core thesis underpinning our USD weakness view has not changed drastically,” Wells Fargo analysts said on Monday in a report. “For one, the global economic recovery is still gathering pace and broadening in scope. Moreover, while the Fed’s dots sent a hawkish signal, Chair Powell continued to talk down the risks of a near-term taper. In any case the Fed still looks likely to lag many of its G10 peers in reducing accommodation,” they said. Powell said last week there had been initial discussions about when to pull back on the Fed's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, a conversation that would be completed in coming months as the economy continues to heal. Producer price inflation data on Friday will also be in focus for any signals that price pressures may stay higher for longer, which could prompt sooner-than-expected Fed tightening. “If inflation data comes in a little bit firmer than expected, or is a little bit stickier than expected, then that could portend to more aggressive timelines for the Fed to remove accommodation,” Rai said. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin's poor recent run continued with a 7.40% drop to $32,964, as China expanded restrictions on mining to the province of Sichuan. Cryptomining in China accounts for more than half of global bitcoin production. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:51AM (1351 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0130 92.2620 -0.26% 2.258% +92.3750 +91.9680 Euro/Dollar $1.1901 $1.1869 +0.27% -2.60% +$1.1907 +$1.1848 Dollar/Yen 110.2950 110.2500 +0.05% +6.79% +110.3300 +109.7400 Euro/Yen 131.24 130.73 +0.39% +0.00% +131.2900 +130.0600 Dollar/Swiss 0.9206 0.9232 -0.29% +4.05% +0.9236 +0.9197 Sterling/Dollar $1.3885 $1.3792 +0.69% +1.64% +$1.3896 +$1.3787 Dollar/Canadian 1.2404 1.2463 -0.48% -2.60% +1.2486 +1.2388 Aussie/Dollar $0.7510 $0.7478 +0.44% -2.36% +$0.7523 +$0.7478 Euro/Swiss 1.0954 1.0946 +0.07% +0.00% +1.0964 +1.0935 Euro/Sterling 0.8568 0.8586 -0.21% +0.00% +0.8601 +0.8561 NZ $0.6970 $0.6932 +0.56% -2.92% +$0.6982 +$0.6935 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6245 8.6685 -0.50% +0.45% +8.7180 +8.6255 Euro/Norway 10.2663 10.2750 -0.08% +0.00% +10.3403 +10.2566 Dollar/Sweden 8.5683 8.5873 -0.16% +4.54% +8.6386 +8.5674 Euro/Sweden 10.1983 10.2150 -0.16% +0.00% +10.2395 +10.1976 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Iain Withers in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Marketsinvesting.com

Bitcoin Slumps as China Crackdown Dents Activity; 'Hodlers' Refuse to Cave

Investing.com -- Bitcoin slumped Monday, and activity on its blockchain hasn't looked this bleak in months as the renewed efforts by China to rein in crypto activity slows new user growth and shutters mining activity. Against the wave of doom, however, long-term holders aren't throwing in the towel just yet.
StocksInternational Business Times

US And European Stocks Mostly Rebound; Bitcoin Slumps

US and European stocks mostly rose Monday, bucking Asian losses as investors mulled the US interest rate outlook, while bitcoin sank on news of a Chinese crackdown. London firmed less than a tenth of a percentage point in afternoon trading after UK supermarket group Morrisons rejected a takeover approach. Frankfurt...
MarketsPosted by
WDBO

Bitcoin slumps to two-week low amid renewed worries of Chinese restrictions

NEW YORK — The price of Bitcoin slipped to its lowest levels in weeks on Monday amid news of further clampdowns on cryptocurrency in China. As of noon ET on Monday, Bitcoin was trading at approximately $32,291, a plunge of more than 6% over the past 24 hours and a steep fall from its all-time high of nearly $65,000 in mid-April, according to CoinDesk data.
MarketsUS News and World Report

Bitcoin Slumps Further as China Tightens Crypto Crackdown

LONDON/NEW YORK/TOKYO (Reuters) -Bitcoin tumbled on Monday to a two-week low on China's expanding crackdown on bitcoin mining, as investors grew more uncertain about the future of the leading cryptocurrency. Bitcoin fell as low as $31,333, a two-week trough, dragging down other cryptocurrencies. It was last down 10.7%, its largest...
Marketssiliconangle.com

Bitcoin drops as China further cracks down on bitcoin trading and mining

The price of bitcoin dropped in trading today on news that the Communist Party of China has further cracked down on the trading of bitcoin and bitcoin mining. The People’s Bank of China said today that the country’s major financial institutions must stop facilitating virtual-currency transactions. The PBOC is China’s central bank responsible for carrying out monetary policy and regulation of financial institutions in mainland China.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Bitcoin tumbled on Monday to a two-week low on China's expanding crackdown on bitcoin mining, as investors grew more uncertain about the future of the leading cryptocurrency. Bitcoin fell as low as $31,333, a two-week trough, dragging down other cryptocurrencies. It was last down 10.7%,...
Marketscryptovibes.com

Bitcoin Gasping Submerged Below $30K Reaching 6-Month Lows, How Far Will It Drop?

Bitcoin dropped under $30,000 on June 22, 2021, as the latest bitcoin price drop took the biggest crypto below the ‘line in the sand’. Downside selling pressure has pushed BTC speedily to pulverize the $30,000 support as Binance users encountered technical challenges. Data acquired from TradingView showed BTC/USD crashing through...
StocksDaily Review & Sunday Review

Stocks slump again, S&P 500 heading for worst loss in month

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slumping on Wall Street Friday, and the S&P 500 is on track for its first losing week in four, as more steam comes out of banks and other stocks that soared earlier this year with expectations for the economy and inflation. The S&P 500...
Marketsmining.com

Copper price slumps as dollar touches two-month high

Copper prices fell on Friday, pressured by China’s plan to sell reserves, and a firm dollar buoyed by the prospect of US interest rate hikes. Copper for delivery in July fell 0.8% from Thursday’s settlement price, touching $4.14 per pound ($9,115 per tonne) midday Friday on the Comex market in New York.