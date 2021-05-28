Cancel
INDIE Live Expo Will Showcase More Than 300 Games Next Week

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're into your indies, you might want to keep an eye out for next week's INDIE Live Expo digital showcase which is set to show off no fewer than 300 upcoming games. The event will feature news and announcements from a variety of indie studios and publishers, including the likes of 505 Games, INTI CREATES, PLAYISM, and plenty more. We're promised "reveals and new information" for games coming to Switch, although it's worth noting that the event also covers titles that will launch across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

www.nintendolife.com
