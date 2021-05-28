INDIE Live Expo Will Showcase More Than 300 Games Next Week

We’d heard rumblings about the No More Heroes games getting a PC release earlier this year. Well, the time has come to see the fruits of that promise, as both titles are coming to Steam on June 9. For the first time, the games can be played in high resolution at 60 FPS, and will come with cloud saves enabled. Each game will retail for $19.99 USD, but a launch week discount lasting until June 15 will knock 10% off the purchase price. That’s a pretty fair price, considering, as each game is rather old at this point.