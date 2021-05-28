Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dakota, IL

No. 2 Lena-Winslow/Stockton wins wrestling battle over No. 1 Dakota

Rockford Register-Star
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKTON — This round goes to Lena-Winslow/Stockton. Two of Illinois' perennial powerhouse wrestling programs in Class 1A, Le-Win/Stockton and Dakota, went head to head for the first and only time Thursday night in this COVID-19-delayed and then -shortened campaign, and it was closer than it appeared from the final score. No. 2-ranked Le-Win/Stockton earned a 40-28 win over Dakota, the No. 1-ranked team in the latest 1A poll, but it took three overtime victories in a row midway through and four OT wins altogether for Le-Win/Stockton to pull it out.

www.rrstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Dakota, IL
City
Stockton, IL
City
Winslow, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Lena, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Lena Winslow Stockton#Class 1a#The Le Win Stockton#Phoenix Blakely#Iwcoa#Pretzels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
Presidential ElectionCBS News

Biden says "I did what I came to do" in Putin meeting

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Wednesday for the first time since Mr. Biden took office, at a summit in Geneva that the Russian president described as "constructive," while Mr. Biden said he "did what I came to do." Both leaders addressed reporters in separate news conferences after...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas governor says state will provide $250 million 'downpayment' for border wall

Top Texas officials penned a letter on Wednesday authorizing the transfer of $250 million as a "down payment" for the state’s border wall with Mexico. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week announced plans to build a wall on the southern border to help stem the influx of migrants entering the U.S., declaring “While securing the border is the federal government’s responsibility, Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows.”