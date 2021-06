Most of the Pittsburgh Pirates top talents are still prospects, but what current MLB players could they build around?. The Pittsburgh Pirates have a ton of young players coming up through the minors. Most of their core pieces are still prospects, but one’s that we should slowly start to see come up across this year and next year. But just because many of their potential core players are still in the minors doesn’t mean they are without any pieces in the Major Leagues they should consider building blocks.