My Grandmother’s Precious Heirlooms Versus My Precious Heirlooms

Some people consider it a dream come true to go into business with their siblings, and some parents’ greatest wish is to retire and see all of their children take over the family business together. Often, though, family businesses can become a venue for sibling rivalry, and once aunts, uncles, and cousins get involved, then things get even more complicated. These risks exist even if you have the most airtight operating agreement for your business and the most carefully thought-out estate plan. If your estate plan contains conflicting information about whether your ownership interest in the business is a probate asset or a non-probate asset, it can mean lot of confusion and stress for the personal representative of your estate and for the heirs who have been getting mixed messages about when, if at all, they will inherit your share of ownership of the company. To protect your family from having to deal with frustrating situations like these, contact a Central Florida estate planning lawyer.