Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

My Grandmother’s Precious Heirlooms Versus My Precious Heirlooms

By Kristen Mulroone y
The New Yorker
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy grandmother’s precious heirloom: Antique bone china, shipped over from England at the turn of the nineteenth century. My precious heirloom: Promotional Sam Adams pint glasses that came with a six-pack of Octoberfest in the fall of 2012. My grandmother’s precious heirloom: Her carefully preserved satin-and-handspun-lace wedding gown, sewn by...

www.newyorker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heirloom#Christmas#Nano#Tupperware#N Sync#Nokia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Arts
Related
Family Relationshipspsiloveyou.xyz

My Grandmother’s Days Are Counted

I’m listening to the sounds. The rain has stopped. No more thunder rolling in. A train is arriving at the station not far from us. The sun just set and lit up the horizon in shades of orange. I am lying on the couch at my grandma’s staring out of...
LifestyleThe Daily South

My Grandmother's Secret to Crisp Linens (Surprise: It's Not Starch)

For most of us, fancy linens come out for the holidays and are then stowed away until the next year. Like clockwork, my grandmother pulls out her best linens for Thanksgiving and Christmas parties and by the time family has arrived, the tables stretching from our farmhouse's front room to the dining room looks like a line of soldiers ready for their daily inspection. "I know it's just family coming over, but we want to look sharp," she says to me with a smirk, before returning to her overflowing to-do list for the holiday morning.
PetsNapa Valley Register

Pet Patrol: Harry and Precious

Harry and Precious are a 15-year-old bonded pair who have been together since birth. Harry is a sleepy gentleman who would be happy to bend one of his fluffy ears in your direction when a conversation develops. Precious has more get-up-and-go and can be very entertaining. She’s a friendly and confident cat who will always make you smile. Harry and Precious enjoy co-sleeping in the same bed and grooming one another. What’s that saying — two is better than one? For more information about this duo, please contact We Care Animal Rescue at 707-963-7044.
SocietyNorthern Virginia Daily

The Heirloom Project: Keeping our lost loved ones alive

This is a first in a series of columns. When my mother was facing death, she expressed the fear that when she was gone, “There will be no one left who knew my mother. The memory of her will be lost completely.”. It was true that I had never met...
Relationship Advicethekatynews.com

Reasons Why Luxury Watches Are Just the Perfect Present for Your Husband

When there is a special occasion, it is customary to give gifts. But we don’t give gifts just to follow tradition. Instead, we offer gifts to show our affection for essential persons in our lives. Giving a gift to someone we care about makes us happy, and receiving a gift from someone we care about reveals a lot about how much they actually care and think about us.
Beauty & Fashioncoastalbreezenews.com

Precious and Few

Today’s topic is diamonds and precious gems. A year ago, or so I got a call most jewelers could only dream about, an important somebody’s (I never did find out exactly who) personal assistant was inquiring about procuring a six-carat diamond engagement ring. It’s not something your average jeweler will have in stock mind you, and the fact a six-carat diamond is a rare commodity plus she was requesting the color to be a G and the clarity quality to be near flawless which will make it even more rare and difficult to find. I took the information and hinted to the assistant that we could be looking at close to seven figures (a million!) in cost for a six to seven carat round diamond to her specifications.
Family RelationshipsNorthern Virginia Daily

The Heirloom Project: Special among the things families pass along

This is the second in a series of columns. In “Keeping Our Lost Loved-Ones Alive,” I defined an “Heirloom” as “something passed along by earlier generations that later generations will experience as something of value. That makes the Heirloom an excellent means of creating positive bonds across generations. And such...
ReligionTimes-Journal

More precious than jewels

“Who can find a good wife? She is far more precious than jewels…She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.” Proverbs 31:10,26. I believe one of the secrets to joy is to have a thankful heart. I am profoundly grateful to the Lord for the blessing of my mother as she has been an example of a wise and kind woman throughout my life. My mother is a part of a long line of women in my family who kept the faith and passed it on to next generation. From an early age she had a deep love for the Lord and thankfully instilled that same love in her children and now her grandchildren.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

A farmer's time is precious

Welcome to the Successful Farming Podcast. I'm Jodi Henke. Ever feel like there's never enough time in the day to get everything done? If you're a farmer, there probably isn't. Some people cope with the time crunch better than others. But everybody needs downtime, time to relax and do something you enjoy to brush off the stress. In this episode, Michigan State University Extension Health Educator, Sean Knurek, has some tips to help farmers do just that. Talking about reducing the stress of a farmer's time, on average how many hours does a farmer put in per day you think?
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

30 Lovely Pink Accent Walls For A Sweet Touch

Pink is about love, romance, softness and kindness, and that all makes it a very good color to incorporate into home decor. A pink accent wall will be a nice cool solution for any home as we don’t often see accent walls of such shades, so your room will stand out, and as it will bring a proper amount of romance and sweetness to your room.
Bee County, TXmysoutex.com

Carrying the most precious cargo in town with a smile

Isaias Del Bosque may be the second eldest bus driver in Texas at 82 years old, but his smile and spirit are as young as the children of Bee County he drives to school every day. “I love being around kids,” said Isaias, the father of Beeville Independent School District...
Shoppingnybooks.com

Precious Metals Fountain Pens for Everyday

We admit it: we had low expectations for plastic fountain pens, but we were far more than "pleasantly surprised": this trio of pens is impressive. They’re chic (stylish + sense of fun) but eminently affordable. Most important for what is first and foremost a tool to be used every day—beautifully engineered: the barrel is comfortable to hold, the pen itself is lightweight yet anything but plastic-y, and the medium nib positively glides across the page. A few subtle design details further elevate this stylish product way beyond its modest price point: the clear cap is faceted and the round barrel segues into a graceful hexagonal shape at the end. Keep one at work, one in your home office, one on the bedside table, or all three on your desk: the three together really are more than the sum of their parts.
Environmentthefrugalgirl.com

“Could this be an heirloom someday?”

This post may contain affiliate links, which earn money for this site. Disclosure here. I recently read Garbology, by Edward Humes (Laura Vanderkam recommended it to me), and I thought it was a really, really excellent book. In a nutshell, it’s a book about the study of garbage…how much we...
ReligionPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

When you lose something precious

“Saul got up from the ground, but when he opened his eyes he could see nothing. So they led him by the hand into Damascus.” – Acts 9:8. Saul was traveling to Damascus, intending to persecute Christians. He thought he was doing the right thing, defending his faith. But while...
Family Relationshipsrambaumlaw.com

Turning A Family Business Into A Family Heirloom

Some people consider it a dream come true to go into business with their siblings, and some parents’ greatest wish is to retire and see all of their children take over the family business together. Often, though, family businesses can become a venue for sibling rivalry, and once aunts, uncles, and cousins get involved, then things get even more complicated. These risks exist even if you have the most airtight operating agreement for your business and the most carefully thought-out estate plan. If your estate plan contains conflicting information about whether your ownership interest in the business is a probate asset or a non-probate asset, it can mean lot of confusion and stress for the personal representative of your estate and for the heirs who have been getting mixed messages about when, if at all, they will inherit your share of ownership of the company. To protect your family from having to deal with frustrating situations like these, contact a Central Florida estate planning lawyer.
Religionletterpile.com

A Song: My Precious Friend Says, "The World is A Market Place"

Exploring my talent, putting it into use in the literary world for the benefit of humanity and promotion of communication. Music and songs are being recommended by Psychologists to people especially those who are depressed. This song is composed to show the love of Christ for me and believers all...