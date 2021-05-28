Cancel
Public Health

CDC director on guiding US across pandemic finish line: ‘I’m not quite ready to declare victory’

By Clare Busch
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky spoke with KNX In Depth about the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in the US and the complicated job of guiding the country through a reopening. Despite over half of Americans being fully vaccinated, Walensky is cautious about a...

610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
