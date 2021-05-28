Great to be back at in-person events
Over the past several months, I have continually been asked when business and networking events would start happening again in southeastern Wisconsin. Executives were clearly anxious to get back to in-person events, to get to see friends and business colleagues and also the chance to raise money for the many important nonprofits in the region. As we all know, all of those events had either been canceled or gone virtual since the pandemic took its grip on our nation in March 2020.