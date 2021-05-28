Cancel
Anna Kendrick cast in serial killer drama Rodney & Sheryl

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Kendrick is to star in the Netflix movie 'Rodney & Sheryl'. The 35-year-old actress is attached to the drama, which is based on the true story of a serial killer appearing on the popular TV show 'The Dating Game' in 1978.

Anna Kendrick
#Drama#The Dating Game#Serial Killer
