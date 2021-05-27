College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences students selected for student ambassador team
South Dakota State University's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences added 11 members to its student ambassador team. The CAFES ambassadors serve the college in a variety of capacities throughout the year, including visiting high schools to recruit future Jackrabbits, attending admissions events and trade shows on behalf of the college and helping at CAFES events such as the annual scholarship banquet, career fair and CAFES Day in the Life program.