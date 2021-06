Some troubling news facing the Shreveport Fire Department today. Equipment failures have forced the Fire Chief to temporarily close at least one station. Fire Chief Scott Wolverton says the aging fleet of his department is breaking down and this is causing problems across the city. Wolverton told a city council committee a fire engine at Station 1 broke down. An engine from Station 2 had to be moved over to provide the best cover for the city. As a result, Station 2 was shut down on Saturday. This is only a temporary situation, but the chief told the Audit and Finance Committee: "Station 2 has been shut down since Saturday because we have no engine to put in that station."