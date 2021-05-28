Mahomes ahead of schedule at voluntary workouts

Arguably no NFL offseason has displayed the power of the quarterback position like this one. An all-time great in Tom Brady celebrated a Super Bowl title after leaving his former dynasty for greener (Tampa) pastures. Another, Aaron Rodgers, appears to be angling for a similar career move. Two former first-rounders in Carson Wentz and Matthew Stafford successfully bargained for fresh starts via trade. A couple of other stars in Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson either flirted with or are still seeking the same. It's no wonder, either, considering how important (and expensive) QBs are in a passing league.