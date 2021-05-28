Cancel
Richardson, TX

Students With Special Needs Get Job Training Through Richardson ISD Program

Cover picture for the articleSomething good is happening in the Richardson ISD to ensure students with special needs have a future outside of the classroom. “The transition program exists to help Richardson ISD students with special needs transition into the workforce with as much independence as possible,” district spokesman Tim Clark said. “Transition program teachers teach students life skills that can help the students navigate and be successful.”

