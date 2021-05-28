Scattered showers to wrap up the week

After a nice couple of days this last week it seems we may be on the hook for some scattered showers for both Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances will pick up through the morning with scattered showers expected to last through the rest of the afternoon, with patchy sunshine thrown in the mix.

There's going to be just enough breaks in the clouds and rain to allow temperatures to work their way up into the upper 80s, with a heat index in the 90s.

Expect a little more variety in day time highs on Friday as isolated showers can have a big impact on temperatures in specific communities.

This unsettled pattern is going to hold through Saturday as a front moves across the area, and while it sparks showers for the start of the weekend it will clear us out for the second half of it.

Some drier air is going to move in Saturday night which is going to allow those temperatures to drop into the low 60s by early Sunday morning.

Plenty of sunshine with slightly more crisp conditions for both Sunday and Monday before the moisture and heat move back in for the rest of next week.

