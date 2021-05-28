Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Police: Man shot, killed near Over-the-Rhine park Friday morning

By Zach McAuliffe
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 20 days ago
A man was shot and killed early Friday in Over-the-Rhine near Grant Park, according to police.

The Cincinnati Police Department responded to the 100 block of East McMicken Avenue Friday around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officer arrived on scene, they found 38-year-old Donovan Clark shot on the sidewalk. Police said Clark died at the scene.

Police closed East McMicken Avenue while they investigated the incident. The roadway has since reopened.

The police didn't say if there were any suspects at this time, and they said the investigation is ongoing.

