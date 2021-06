Kentucky among host of schools recruiting Dariq Whitehead

June is going to be a busy month for Ohio State. After not being able to play host to high school football recruits for more than a year, the dead period has no been lifted and it feels like the Buckeyes are quickly making up for lost time. 2023 Four-star DE Gabriel Harris | @gabegokrazy on Twitter After playing host to numerous of the nation’s top prospects this weekend, Ohio State did more of the same Monday and the work is already paying off as Ohio State earned commitment No. 13 in its 2022 recruiting class in four-star WR Kaleb Brown. Brown had long been associated with Ohio State and one visit on campus was all it took as the blue-chip WR announced his commitment shortly after his visit came to an end on Monday. However, Brown was not alone, as Ohio State played host to multiple more of recruits.…