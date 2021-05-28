Cancel
Beach Hazards Statement in effect until Saturday night

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7Mco_0aEQad9I00

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for lakeshore counties ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The Beach Hazards Statement is now in effect through late Saturday night for Lakeshore Ashtabula, Cuyahoga and Lorain counties.

Strong winds and high waves will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water as currents could carry swimmers away from the shore through a sand bar and along structure extending out into the lake.

The NWS advises swimmers to stay out of the water.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

