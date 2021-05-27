Cancel
Despite Broad Opposition, Democrats Continue with Proposed Maps

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the end of the spring session for the Illinois Legislature just days away, it’s expected the Democratic supermajority will pass new district boundaries. Some advocacy groups oppose the maps that have been proposed so far. Democrats released proposed maps late Friday and another release of Google Map files on...

Congress & CourtsDerrick

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is proposing an extensive list of changes to his party's sweeping elections and voting bill, raising hopes among Democrats that they could unite behind the legislation even if the measure is nearly certain to be blocked by Republicans in a showdown Senate vote next week.
Politicsdecaturradio.com

Legislative Map Fight Continues

Following Illinois statehouse Republicans’ lead, an organization focused on civil rights for the Latino community has filed a lawsuit against the legislative maps Democrats approved and the governor enacted. Friday’s lawsuit from the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, or MALDEF, alleges Democrats used inadequate data to draw new boundaries for the next decade.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
@LockerRoom

Dissecting Democrats’ Proposed Federal Election Takeover

Ken Cuccinelli writes at FoxNews.com about the stakes tied to congressional Democrats’ proposed election regulations. If you listened solely to Democratic talking points, including the so-called mainstream media, you would be convinced that America is a systemically racist nation and that Republicans are somehow hell bent on disenfranchising large swaths of voters. Both of these notions are patently false.
Moline, ILPosted by
WQAD

THIS WEEK: Challenging the Democrat's map

MOLINE, Ill. — Let the lawsuits begin. Now that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law the state redistricting plan put together by Democrats in the legislature, groups are filing suit complaining about where the lines are drawn. First, Republicans filed suit against their Democratic counterparts in the legislature. And...
Lawnprillinois.org

Second Lawsuit Filed Over Democrat-Drawn Maps

Llinois Democrats have been hit with a second lawsuit over new legislative district boundary maps drawn by Democrats and approved by Governor JB Pritzker last week. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund filed suit in federal court on behalf of five Latino Illinoisans who say Democrats’ use of non-2020 Census data in drawing the new maps deprives them of equal representation.
Illinois StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Latino group sues to block Democrat-drawn maps in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Democrats used inadequate data and an opaque process to draw new legislative districts, a Latino civil rights organization argued in the latest lawsuit seeking to block the maps from being used for statehouse elections over the next decade. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Democrats go big with new spending proposal

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., flanked by Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., calls on a reporter for a question during the first post-pandemic press conference in the Ohio Clock Corridor on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. For the first time since the pandemic the Democrats weekly policy lunch was held in the Mansfield Room while the Republicans met in the LBJ Room. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Presidential Electionmadison

Fair maps have broad support -- Jennifer Gottwald

At the recent Mount Horeb Summer Frolic, I marched with a group of community members to support fair and impartial mapping of Wisconsin’s legislative districts. It was heartening to hear cheers and clapping along the parade route. While I am certain that not everyone supported our cause, the cheers came from all types of parade watchers -- young and old, rural and village residents, those wearing T-shirts supporting the Brewers, a local church or folk music. They were all residents of Wisconsin, and they all wanted to be fairly represented by officials chosen in competitive elections in fair districts.
Income Taxnewbostonpost.com

Democratic State Representative Explains Opposition To Massachusetts Millionaires’ Tax

Why would a Democrat oppose a millionaires’ tax?. Nine Democratic state representatives in Massachusetts went against their party and voted against sending the Fair Share Amendment to the November 2022 statewide ballot. If enacted, the measure will amend the Massachusetts Constitution to increase the marginal tax rate on household incomes over $1 million in Massachusetts from 5 percent to 9 percent — an 80 percent increase.
Plattsburgh, NYPress-Republican

City BOE approves admins' contract changes despite opposition

PLATTSBURGH — Despite opposition voiced by members of the public and some of its own members, the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education approved a five-year extension to Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun’s contract and a revision to that of Asst. Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Carrie Zales during a special meeting Tuesday night.
Hamilton, MTbitterrootstar.com

Pride crosswalk proposal draws strong opposition

Several dozen people were clustered around the entrance to Hamilton City Hall last Tuesday, June 8th, well before the door was opened for the Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting. The majority of the large turnout was there to voice their opposition to a proposal by area high schoolers and volunteers to paint rainbow crosswalks at a downtown Hamilton intersection in support of “diversity and inclusivity.”
Texas Statednyuz.com

Seeking to sway Manchin, Texas Democrats will urge senators to pass a broad voting rights bill.

Tuesday’s weekly Senate Democratic lunch will be a homecoming of sorts — but not necessarily a comfortable one for Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia. For the first time in a year, Senate Democrats — newly freed from pandemic precautions that prevented such gatherings for more than a year — will convene in the ornate room in the Capitol named after a former majority leader, Mike Mansfield, just off the Senate floor, to hash out the issues facing the caucus. Front and center will be the escalating pressure from Democrats nationwide for them to push forward with sweeping voting-rights legislation to counter restrictive ballot access laws that are streaming through Republican-held state capitals.
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Rudy Giuliani is in big trouble

(CNN) — In a carefully reasoned and evidence-packed decision, a New York State appellate court suspended Rudy Giuliani's law license this week. The court found that Giuliani engaged in so many clearly unethical actions while seeking to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election on behalf of his client Donald Trump, that immediate action was necessary to protect the public.