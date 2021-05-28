Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

3 Georgia football takeaways from JT Daniels’ California vacation with teammates

By Mike Griffith,
dawgnation.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — JT Daniels’ idea of a good time is football, so no one was surprised when he invited Georgia teammates back to his home state for a spring break of sorts. Daniels has trained with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer since he was in ninth grade, so his...

www.dawgnation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Jordan Palmer
Person
Todd Monken
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Georgia#Football Players#College Football Playoff#American Football#Uga#Polish#Acl#Dawgnation#Td#Pga#Lsu#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Georgia
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Top recruits share from their visits with Georgia football

The Georgia Bulldogs began the month of June with a flurry of recruiting visits. With the NCAA’s recruiting dead period lifted, recruits were able to come on campus and interact with coaches for the first time in over a year. The Georgia Bulldogs and Kirby Smart have the nation’s top-ranked...
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Buy or Sell: JT Daniels Heisman Hype

Georgia Football and the Heisman Trophy are not typically two things that coincide with each other. In fact, a Georgia player has not won the award since all-time great Herschel Walker won it in 1982. Todd Gurley was the last Georgia player in recent memory that had the best shot...
NFLbuccaneers.com

Takeaways from 2021 Bucs OTAs: June 2

Voluntary offseason workouts continued on Wednesday at AdventHealth Training Center with over 40 players taking the field for a nearly two-hour practice. Right now, it's mostly players new to Tampa Bay and those who wanted to get some extra work in at the facility. It's certainly never too early to get acclimated to the Florida heat and this morning was no exception with temperatures in the 90s and humidity hanging in the air. That hasn't stopped each practice from being high energy well into their second week, despite the fact contact isn't allowed at this stage. It's all leading up to next week when the entire team will be together for the first time since winning Super Bowl LV for mandatory minicamp.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Electrifying 5-star Texas A&M Football target decommits from Georgia

Texas A&M Football Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. The Texas A&M Football team is recruiting everyone. With the landscape of college football recruiting in an abnormal 2021 offseason, even committed players to remain as top targets, as some of them have yet to make official visits to the schools they committed to.
NFLCat Scratch Reader

My takeaways from the Panthers Confidential

Just like every other Panthers fan, I loved the Panthers Confidential video as well as the subsequent releases of Dan Arnold's trade negotiations and Matt Rhule coaching Shi Smith. The were interesting, straightforward, and incredibly transparent. Obviously, I need more. The takeaways. Horn wanted to go to the Panthers and...
NFLbatonrougenews.net

Takeaways from second week of Giants OTAs

The Giants wrapped up another week of organized team activities (OTAs) on Friday as Spring practices are underway at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Coach Joe Judge and his players also addressed the media to discuss the progress of the team. Here is everything you need to know:. Rookie class...
NFLNBC Sports

Best quotes on Fitzpatrick from WFT teammates and coaches

It's safe to say Ryan Fitzpatrick's Washington teammates are excited to have him on the roster entering the 2021 season. Ever since he signed a one-year contract with Washington in free agency, players and coaches have done practically nothing but sing his praises. There's an abundance of quotes about Fitzpatrick and it isn't even training camp yet.
NFLpff.com

Hartitz: 9 Fantasy Football Takeaways from the Falcons Trading Julio Jones to the Titans

What a Sunday: The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly nearing a trade of perennial All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans. It’s a move that many were anticipating after Jones voiced his displeasure for everyone to hear on Undisputed two weeks ago. But to actually see one of the game’s elites at the position traded away is still wild.
NFLThe Ringer

Five Takeaways From the Julio Jones Trade

Statistically speaking, the Falcons just traded away perhaps the best wide receiver since Jerry Rice. On Sunday, Atlanta agreed to send Julio Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick to Tennessee in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-rounder. It was a mutual breakup: Jones wanted to leave for a team that would contend (and maybe a quarterback with more arm strength), and the Falcons’ new leadership needed to cut costs after inheriting the worst cap situation in the NFL.
Georgia State247Sports

ESPN ranks future of Georgia football

Back in March, ESPN ranked Georgia's future offense No. 5 and that was before freshman wide receiver Adonai Mitchell stole the show on G-Day and the team added former LSU standout Arik Gilbert to the roster. Last month, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranked the Bulldogs' future on defense at No. 2, behind only Clemson, and that was before the team added Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith to the roster. It ranked Georgia's future at quarterback No. 6. It should be noted that since then, Georgia has lost safety Major Burns (LSU) to the transfer portal as well. On Thursday, the outlet released future team rankings, combining not only the future situation at quarterback, offense, and defense but also putting "greater emphasis on other factors such as coaching stability, overall program trajectory and recruiting operation."
Lawrence County, ALThe Decatur Daily

R.A. Hubbard football players gather to mourn loss of two teammates

Coach Mac Hampton opened the R.A. Hubbard fieldhouse for any players interested in coming by Wednesday, but the activities had nothing to do with football. A day after two members of the team, Derrick “D.J.” Wiggins and Javion Brown, died in a car accident off Alabama 33 in Lawrence County, Hampton wanted his players to have the chance to watch TV, play video games and simply be around each other.
NFLallfans.co

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from minicamp

The Lions finished up their three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday. The next time we’re expected to see a full 90-man roster on the field together is the start of training camp later this summer. It was a good three days of work in Allen Park with a lot of competitive...
NFLchatsports.com

Biggest Takeaways from Latest 2021 Offseason Buzz

The NFL generates captivating storylines year-round. Even in the offseason, trade rumors, signings and the latest buzz around star players keep us glued to the newswire. In addition to roster moves, teams are back on the practice field for organized team activities and mandatory minicamp this offseason, giving rookies an opportunity to leave a strong impression before training camps open in July.
NFLallfans.co

Broncos Land Georgia QB JT Daniels in 2022 Mock Draft

If this Drew Lock-Teddy Bridgewater thing doesn’t work out, the Denver Broncos will clean house at the quarterback position and reload next offseason. In such an event, the Broncos are likely to pluck a signal-caller from next year’s NFL Draft class. And that signal-caller, according to USA Today’s “way-too-early” 2022 mock, will be Georgia’s JT Daniels, projected to come off the board via Denver at No. 23 overall.