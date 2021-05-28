Four-Time Bull Riding World Champ Announces Retirement

The 10x PBR reigning Stock Contractor of the Year, Chad Berger, is bringing the PBR, the toughest sport on dirt, back to his home state of North Dakota for the Annual Dakota Community Bank & Trust PBR Bull Riding Challenge Touring Pro Division event in Bismarck. This event features the top 35 bull riders in the world followed by the all-new Team World Championships. This all-new event will be a five-team challenge featuring some of the top bull riders in the world. With the home-field advantage and some of the rankest bulls in the industry. Will these cowboys have what it takes to win the $100,000? The competition is sure to heat up!