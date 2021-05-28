Cancel
Mills County, TX

Four-Time Bull Riding World Champ Announces Retirement

By rwturner
koxe.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew have accomplished what J.W. Harris accomplished in the sport of rodeo and professional bull riding, but he has pulled his bull rope for the last time. Harris, who resides in Mills County, on Thursday announced his retirement from bull riding in a Facebook post. Since then accolades and well wishes have numbered in the hundreds from fans, fellow competitors, stock contractors and bullfighters. Harris, 34, won the PRCA Bull Riding World Championship four times at the National Finals Rodeo where he qualified to compete nine times. The announcement is shown below.

