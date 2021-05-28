Cancel
Delaware County, PA

An end to an era of 'soft corruption': Delaware County Council revamps its ethics code

WHYY
WHYY
 20 days ago
Delaware County Council is tackling government ethics issues head-on, approving an ordinance that bans council members from profiting from county contracts. "How could it be that elected officials can have a financial interest in the contracts that they're handing out? But the reality is that there really wasn't such a limitation in Delaware County," Councilman Kevin Madden said.

