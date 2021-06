Julio Jones Trade And Fantasy Football Best Ball Draft. The guys (@GamblingPodcast) react to the news that Julio Jones has been traded to the Titans, while they do another installment of their fantasy football best ball draft series. They’re also joined by the Don of Bills Mafia Adam Pelletier (@AdamPelletier) to help talk fantasy football best ball draft strategies. Where does A.J. Brown rank now that Julio Jones has been traded? Is Calvin Ridley getting overvalued. Plus bonus coverage of the guys’ trip to Dallas and staying next to the Cowboys training facility.