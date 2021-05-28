Cancel
Harry & Meghan's Daughter May Get Her Moniker from the Royal Family's Small Pool of Favored Names

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to welcome their second child, a little girl, this summer. Read on to see what the possible contenders for baby names are.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are welcoming their daughter into the world this summer, and with the mystery surrounding the due date and the baby's name, predictions are the best fans can do while they wait.

Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer working members of the royal family, the Windsor family traditions when naming the next generation is still an option for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILtam_0aEQa00K00

ROYAL FAVORITES

During the last two centuries, the royal family has stuck to a small group of names for their children, and if the Sussex's decided to go with a royal favorite, Victoria is at the top of the list.

The parents may opt to make Diana their daughter's second name so that she still carries a piece of the Princess of Wales.

According to The Independent, the name Victoria has been given to nine royal babies during the last 200 years, which makes it a clear favorite. Mary is another popular moniker, as well as Louise and Alexandra.

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Choose One of These Royal Favorites for Their Baby Girl's Name?​ https://t.co/6nC4lI1thT

— People (@people) May 26, 2021

BOY'S NAME

Although Markle and her husband will only be considering the female names for their second child, a list of the most popular boys' names was also compiled to see what the options are.

Albert is by far the winner in the male category, with a total of 12 royal babies receiving the name. George, Charles, and Edward followed on the list of the traditional royal names.

Diana has been priced as the $5 fav to be the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child!

While Isabelle $9 and Frances $9 are amongst the other top hopes, Oprah is the outsider at $101. However Oprah has been priced as a $10 chance to be named as a Godparent. pic.twitter.com/r7gqAyAPMe

— TAB (@tabcomau) March 10, 2021

FINISHED AFTER TWO

The chances are slim that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be choosing their daughter's name from the small pool of royal options because they didn't opt for that route with Archie.

While speculations about the little girl's arrival and name are running wild, the parents couldn't be happier to be welcoming their daughter. They did, however, share that their second child would be their last as Prince Harry said:

"To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for? Two is it"

These are some of the top names that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may use to name their second child. https://t.co/w5f6nmrSci #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry

— Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) February 16, 2021

POSSIBILITY OF DIANA

The chances are good that Prince Harry and Markle will ditch the traditional monikers, but chances are also slim that they will name their daughter Diana, after the royal's late mother.

Although it would be a sentimental gesture that would carry plenty of meaning, the couple fears that it would place a large target on their daughter and that a media frenzy would ensue.

The betting for the name of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second child is on, and the favorite is his mom's name "Diana" https://t.co/v6FcTpmtGc

— Intl. Business Times (@IBTimes) April 16, 2021

The parents may opt to make Diana their daughter's second name so that she still carries a piece of the Princess of Wales' legacy, but then they would be copying Prince William and Kate Middleton, who did that with their daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Philippa is also becoming an increasingly favorable option as it honors the late Prince Philip. Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie also paid tribute to their grandfather by giving their sons Philip as a middle name.

