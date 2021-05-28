Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia football news leads busy board of directors spring meetings

By Chip Towers
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b38JI_0aEQZvtV00

GREENSBORO — Sanford Stadium will have some new premium seating in the future and track and field is going to get a new locker room and coaches’ offices at the Butts-Mehre building.

Those items, along with the news of a full-capacity crowd at the home opener, were among the more intriguing developments to come out of the Georgia Athletic Association’s board of directors meeting at the Ritz Carlton Lodge on Lake Oconee on Thursday.

DawgNation.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Greensboro, GA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Carlton, GA
City
Greensboro, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Sanford Stadium#Track And Field#American Football#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
Presidential ElectionCBS News

Biden says "I did what I came to do" in Putin meeting

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Wednesday for the first time since Mr. Biden took office, at a summit in Geneva that the Russian president described as "constructive," while Mr. Biden said he "did what I came to do." Both leaders addressed reporters in separate news conferences after...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas governor says state will provide $250 million 'downpayment' for border wall

Top Texas officials penned a letter on Wednesday authorizing the transfer of $250 million as a "down payment" for the state’s border wall with Mexico. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week announced plans to build a wall on the southern border to help stem the influx of migrants entering the U.S., declaring “While securing the border is the federal government’s responsibility, Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows.”