Schools, government offices closed Monday; green waste collection to shift a day in city
Monday is Memorial Day, a federal holiday in recognition of those who gave their lives for their country in the armed forces. City and town halls will be closed Monday — as the Rome and Utica ones have been to the public for months — however, both will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 1. City Court will not be in session Monday; those wishing to throw themselves on the mercy of the court must also wait until Tuesday.romesentinel.com