Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, NY

Schools, government offices closed Monday; green waste collection to shift a day in city

Romesentinel.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday is Memorial Day, a federal holiday in recognition of those who gave their lives for their country in the armed forces. City and town halls will be closed Monday — as the Rome and Utica ones have been to the public for months — however, both will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 1. City Court will not be in session Monday; those wishing to throw themselves on the mercy of the court must also wait until Tuesday.

romesentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oneida County, NY
Education
Utica, NY
Government
City
Rome, NY
Utica, NY
Education
Rome, NY
Education
County
Oneida County, NY
City
Utica, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
City
Oneida, NY
Rome, NY
Government
Oneida County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Green Waste#Memorial Day#City Court#The Post Office#Dmv#Jervis Public Library#The Daily Sentinel#Crisp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines in a 268-161 vote to scrap the 2002 authorization for...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
NBC News

Justice Department drops lawsuit over John Bolton book critical of Trump

Lawyers for the Justice Department and John Bolton told a federal judge late Wednesday that the government no longer wishes to pursue legal action against the former Trump national security adviser over his book critical of the Trump White House, ending an attempt to seize his profits from the book.
Posted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...