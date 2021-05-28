Cancel
RZA Casts La La Anthony In 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Season 2

By Joe Walker
HipHopDX.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRZA is adding some firepower to Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga by casting La La Anthony in a recurring role, according to Deadline. In the second season about the Wu-Tang Clan’s formation, Anthony will take on the role of young Def Jam executive Tracey Waples. She’s described as “on the pulse of good music and boldly speaks her mind. After seeing Wu-Tang live, she’s completely invested, but her plan for the group might not align with their own.”

