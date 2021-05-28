RZA Casts La La Anthony In 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Season 2

People have embraced "Wu-Tang Clan Forever" as part of the popular lexicon to the point where the impact of its meaning may very well have dulled. It's not simply a thing to say -- it's an undeniable truth. The Clan has endured for decades now, with passion for their music has remained as powerful as ever. With today being the twenty-four-year anniversary of their sophomore album Wu-Tang Forever, a double album that actually benefits from being presented as such, it feels appropriate to celebrate the milestone occasion.