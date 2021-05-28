Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry, Quay by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 04:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 05:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Curry; Quay The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Quay County in east central New Mexico Central Curry County in east central New Mexico * Until 515 AM MDT. * At 428 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Ragland, or 31 miles northwest of Clovis, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Grady and Forrest. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov