Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Page One: “Midnight Cowboy” (1969)

blcklst.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScreenplay by Waldo Salt, novel by James Leo Herlihy. Completely different. Let’s reverse engineer why the change. Pretty easy to guess: Why begin the movie with a news type show when you can start by focusing on the Protagonist… while featuring a Harry Nilsson song which, by the way, went on to be a huge hit. Read the script. The movie cut the first 4+ pages and begins on p. 5.

gointothestory.blcklst.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Harry Nilsson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midnight Cowboy#Gointothestory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Related
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “Toy Story” (1995)

Screenplay by Joss Whedon and Andrew Stanton and Joel Cohen & Alec Sokolow, original story by John Lasseter & Pete Docter & Andrew Stanton & Joe Ranft. Because it’s animation, the movie is virtually beat for beat what the script is. Read the script here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page...
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “Finding Nemo” (2003)

Screenplay by Andrew Stanton & Bob Peterson & David Reynolds, original story by Andrew Stanton. According to Pixar lore, several test iterations of Finding Nemo did not begin with this tragic opening. Over time, the filmmakers realized they had to start with this to establish a rationale for Marlin’s overprotective nature.
Moviesthecomedybureau.com

Rampantly’s Midnight Movies (Zoom Mic)

Rampantly is psyched to welcome #MidnightMovies to the #RampantlyLA mic menu! 🍿Cut the static and get reelin’ with #HenryPullin @hpullin every Tuesday LATELATE for this “anything goes” comedy mic. 🎥 11:45pm PST! Five-min sets…. And the closer gets ten. Tuesdays at Rampantly.la at 11:45PM PT/2:45AM ET.
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “The Nice Guys” (2016)

It bums me out big time that this movie didn’t do more business. It’s a terrific example of action-comedy. In a parallel universe, it’s got a multiyear commitment from a streaming service as a TV series. Read the script here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One is a daily Go...
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “The Prestige” (2006)

Screenplay by Jonathan Nolan and Christopher Nolan, novel by Christopher Priest. I have to say I’m really glad I started running the Page One series last August. For a lot of reasons, but here’s one: The utter confusion, even outrage scripts arouse in writers. In the case of The Prestige, a review of the Twitter feed finds two points of contention and concern: (1) Misspellings. (2) Capitalization.
Columbus, OHwcbe.org

Back Talk (an It's Movie Time production) Midnight Cowboy

John and Linda choose a classic att his time of weak movie selections. Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) is an extension of the long-running, award-winning movie review show It's Movie Time, which airs Fridays at 3:01 and 8:01 PM on WCBE 90.5 FM, Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by John DeSando, the podcast version features additional content and banter with guests.
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “Notting Hill” (1999)

While some may decry the use of voice-over narration, it can work quite well in setting up a story as here in Notting Hill. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “Pretty in Pink” (1986)

Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story. For more Page One...
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “The Incredibles” (2004)

Right off the bat, writer-director Brad Bird establishes the tone of the movie with this “behind the scenes” superhero interview. And the story just gets better from there. Download the script here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page...
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Page One: “Raging Bull” (1980)

Screenplay by Paul Schrader and Mardik Martin, based on the book by Jake LaMotta. Quite a bit of the dialogue is different. It’s interesting to watch now as it’s reminiscent of rapping. Here is the commentary track featuring Martin Scorsese and the film’s editor Thelma Schoonmaker. Download the script here.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

IFC Midnight: Come True (2020) - Reviewed

Canadian writer-director Anthony Scott Burns’ second feature film Come True follows in the footsteps of Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street by way of Altered States, Videodrome, The Cell, The Nightmare or most recently Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor. Based on an original story by Daniel Weissenberger and told from the...
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “Pitch Perfect” (2012)

The movie has more cross-cutting between the The Treblemakers and Chloe as she races to get to the stage on time, but the script establishes the dynamic pretty clearly in its pages. Download the script here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series...
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “An Officer and a Gentleman” (1982)

Man, watching this trailer… 1982 was a LONG time ago!. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
Moviesava360.com

Midnight in the Switchgrass Exclusive Trailer #1 (2021) | Movieclips Trailers

Check out the official Midnight in the Switchgrass exclusive trailer starring Megan Fox! Let us know what you think in the comments below. ► Sign up for a Fandango FanAlert for Midnight in the Switchgrass: https://www.fandango.com/?cmp=MCYT_YouTube_Desc. Want to be notified of all the latest movie trailers? Subscribe to the channel...
Books & Literaturekindlenationdaily.com

Four novels. Two worlds. One story. Over 1,600 pages. Circle Series 4-in-1 (The Circle Series) by Ted Dekker

4.7 stars – 1,096 reviews. Ted Dekker’s bestselling and most beloved series—together in one volume. It’s an epic tale of evil and rescue, betrayal and love, and a terrorist threat unlike anything the human race has ever known.It’s the story of a man named Thomas Hunter, an unlikely hero who finds himself pulled between two worlds. In our reality, he works in a coffeehouse. In the other, he becomes a battle-scarred general leading a band of followers known as the Circle. Every time he falls asleep in one reality, he wakes in the other. The fate of both worlds now rests on his ability to shift realities through his dreams—and somehow, find a way to change history.Four novels. Two Worlds. One Story.Praise for the Circle series:“As a producer of movies filled with incredible worlds and heroic characters, I have high standards for the fiction I read. Ted Dekker’s novels deliver big with mind-blowing, plot-twisting page-turners. Fair warning—this trilogy will draw you in at a breakneck pace and never let up. Cancel all plans before you start because you won’t be able to stop once you enter Black.” —RALPH WINTER, Producer—X-Men, X2: X-Men United, Planet of the Apes, Executive Producer—StarTrek V: Final Frontier“Black has to be the read of the year! A powerful, thought-provoking, edge-of-your-seat thriller of epic proportions that offers great depth and insight into the forces around us.” —JOE GOODMAN, film producer, Namesake EntertainmentEpic fantasyIncludes all four novels in The Circle series: Black, Red, White, and GreenTotal length exceeds 450,000 wordsIncludes discussion questions for book clubs.
Musicseattlepi.com

Kalie Shorr Finds Her Quarantine Takeaway in Covering the Dixie Chicks' 'Cowboy Take Me Away' (Video Premiere)

Kalie Shorr, one of country music’s most acclaimed young singers, was only 5 when the Dixie Chicks’ blockbuster “Fly” album came out — a first musical love that eventually led to a Chicks show at Madison Square Garden being her first concert and the seminal moment in her wanting to become a performer. So it wasn’t a tough call that “Fly” would become one of three late ’90s albums that she would decide to salute this year with a series of “3×3” EPs paying tribute to crucial albums from her childhood: It’s the blockbuster that gave her wings.
Books & Literatureballastbookco.com

One Two Three: A Novel (Hardcover)

“I absolutely loved this heartwarming story of three courageous sisters fighting for justice in their town. It’s a modern David and Goliath tale of small-town America told with wit and heart. Frankel is a superb storyteller, and I did not want my time with this wise and endearing family to end.”
Books & Literaturebookpeople.com

All the Cowboys Ain't Gone (Hardcover)

All the Cowboys Ain't Gone is the rollicking adventure story of Lincoln Smith, a young Texan living at the beginning of the twentieth century, who thinks of himself as the last true cowboy. He longs for the days of the Old West, when men like his father, a famous Texas Ranger, lived by the chivalric code. Lincoln finds himself hopelessly out of time and place in the fast-changing United States of the new century. When he gets his heart broken by a sweetheart who doesn't appreciate his anachronistic tendencies, he does what any sensible young romantic would do: he joins the French Foreign Legion.