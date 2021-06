Forecasters have warned “intense” thunderstorms are on their way as temperatures are set to hit up to 30C.The Met Office has issued warnings of thunderstorms stretching across large parts of England, including London and the South East, as the UK could see the hottest day of the year so far.Here we answer some key questions about thunderstorms and why they happen during prolonged hot weather.Why do thunderstorms happen during heatwaves?The hot weather and humidity during a heatwave creates ideal conditions for thunderstorms.According to the Met Office, thunderstorms develop when the atmosphere is unstable and there is moisture.This is when warm...